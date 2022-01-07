



A petition demanding that Tony Blair be stripped of his Knighthood has been signed by over one million people.

Tony Blair was awarded the honour of Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order in Garter by the Queen as a personal gift. The petition, announced at New Year, claims that Tony Blair is the cause of “irreparable damage” to the constitution of the United Kingdom and the “very fabric of the nation’s society”.

Every year, the New Year Honours List is drawn up by the Government and approved by the Queen but the Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter is one honour which cannot be removed by the Honours Forfeiture Committee.

All but one of Tony Blair’s predecessors have been bestowed knighthoods.

The petition was set up by former soldier, Angus Scott, 55, after victims of IRA attacks condemned Blair over his secret deal to give amnesty to almost 200 suspected terrorists. Blair’s involvement in the Good Friday Agreement has been lauded by many while others have criticesed him for the backhanded concessions he made with Sinn Fein, the political wing of the Irish Republican Army.

90 year old peer, Lord Tebbit said: “The result of the Good Friday Agreement was terrorists getting out of jail free, which for years afterwards soldiers who were seeking to deal with terrorists have been put on trial.”

A survey by Yougov carried out earlier in the week shows that 63 percent of Brits disapprove of the knighthood while just 14 percent are in favour.