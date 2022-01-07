



Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters has been moved to a hospital in the Netherlands to continue treatment following a fall from her bike in training in Calpe.

The accident happened two days prior to Christmas during a Dutch training camp. She was airlifted to Alicante hospital by helicopter where the cyclist had surgery to relieve pressure on her brain.

The 30-year-old’s team, SD Worx, say she remains unconscious and was transported back to the Netherlands by aeroplane on Thursday.

Initially, the doctors expected to bring her out of sedation after a few days but extended that to this week.

“Pieters is breathing independently and the sedation has been phased out,” said an SD Worx statement.

“Otherwise, her situation is stable but unchanged. Only when the rider awakens will the medics be able to get a first impression of the consequences of the fall.”

Following surgery on her brain, Pieters had been placed in an induced coma.

Pieters recently became the Madison world champion, alongside Kirsten Wild, for the third consecutive year and won stage two of the Women’s Tour in 2021. She also won the Dutch national road race and Nokere Koerse in Belgium last year.