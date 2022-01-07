



The Campoamor pharmacy becomes a 24-hour pharmacy thanks to an agreement that has been reached with the rest of the chemists in Orihuela Costa, as a result of which it will be the only one to offer this service in the area.

Counter service to the public will be provided daily from 8:30 am to 9:00 pm aftyer which the main shop will close with the service provided by a bell affixed to an external window with pick-up by car .

In 2015 the Campoamor pharmacy was the first pharmacy in Spain to be authorised to sell non-prescription drugs online and it also won the ONCE award for it’s website adapted for the use of blind people.

It is also a pioneer in digitization and robotization, with two of the Rowa Vmax 15-meter robot units that manages the entire logistics system, monitored the temperature, controls the stock of medicines and avoids human error in the management of prescriptions.

The Campoamor Pharmacy is located on Avenida de la Adelfas 45, opposite the Consum supermarket. Telephone: 965 32 0584