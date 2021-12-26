



Dutch cycling champion Amy Pieters underwent surgery for head injuries on Thursday, sustained after a fall during training in Calpe. The SD Worx rider was transported to hospital in Alicante by a trauma helicopter

In a statement released on the team Twitter account a spokesperson wrote “Amy Pieters underwent surgery on her head. During the operation the doctors have reduced the pressure caused by the accident. She will be induced into an artificial coma for a few days.”

“When the doctors wake her up in a few days, it will then be possible to make a diagnosis of her situation,” the team added, specifying that her family was able to join the cyclist in a hospital in Alicante, where she was transferred after the accident.

Pieters, 30, is a specialist in track endurance tests , having been the American race world champion three times (2019, 2020, 2021) with her compatriot Kirsten Wild and the European road champion in 2019.

SD Worx added: “At the moment, no further announcements can be made about the accident, and we would ask everyone to respect the privacy of those involved. Of course, everyone within Team SD Worx is currently thinking of Amy and her family.”

The Dutch champion Pieters is entering her sixth year with the team, formerly Boels-Dolmans.

Riders and teams have responded to wish Pieters well, with Movistar Team tweeting: “wishing all the best for Amy and thinking of her team-mates, family and friends in these difficult times,” whilst recent retiree and former team mate Jolien D’Hoore simply sent three hearts.