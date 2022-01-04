



Local children will still receive presents from their majesties

Mojácar Council is suspending the Three Kings parade scheduled in the Christmas programme, although Their Majesties the Three Kings will still visit the locality and personally hand out presents to all the local children.

On Wednesday 5th January, as planned, Melchior coming from Persia, Gaspar from India and Balthasar from Arabia will visit Mojácar for their annual date with all its residents.

At 5pm they will be officially received in the local Town Hall, where Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano, and members off her government team will give them an official welcome.

From the Town Hall they will go to the Santa Maria Church, where Their Majesties, for the first time in Mojácar’s history, will proceed to the adoration of baby Jesus, giving him the presents: gold, frankincense and myrrh, which they have brought from the East in recognition of who will be the Messiah, the Son of God.

For health safety reasons, and in order to follow the recommendations and social distancing measures, it will not be possible to stage the parade, but the Three Wise Men will give out their presents to the children of Mojácar at 5.30pm in the Plaza del Frontón, in the open air, moving the delivery from the Multi-Uses Centre to this central Mojácar plaza.

About 600 children, born between 2002 and 2021, will receive their presents from Melchior, Gaspar and Balthasar, who despite this wave of infections due to Omicron, and with the due safety measures, did not want to miss this magical meeting with the little ones.

On Thursday 6th January at 11am, the Holy Mass for the Epiphany of the Lord, sung by the Mojácar Rociero Choir, will be celebrated in the Mojácar Parish Church, closing the Christmas programme in the Plaza del Frontón at 12.30pm with the children’s show “The Tin Soldier.”