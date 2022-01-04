



Over 50 investigations have taken place under the umbrella of Operation Topillo to clarify Mar Menor polluting discharges through the Albujón Rambla by a network of brine products

Murcia Provincial Court has dismissed the appeal of an unnamed agricultural company from Campo de Cartagena against the order of the Court that is investigating the alleged perpetrators of the pollution of discharges to the Mar Menor.

The Court rejected their request to file the proceedings in their case.

The Court agrees in its order with the investigating judge that there are sufficient indications of the alleged commission of a crime against natural resources and the environment, so the investigation into it must continue.

Dismissed

The appellant alleged that other farmers and companies had seen how the proceedings were dismissed for them and considered that they too should be included in that group.

According to the Court, there are different situations, since the Civil Guard did not find desalobradoras or wells in the facilities of those investigated, with respect to who the file of the case was agreed.

The Civil Guard did not find desalobradoras or wells, which is not the case of the appellant, who had one sealed with meter – and two without meter – running and extracting water.

Also a disconnected desalination plant, which had supposedly worked until at least October 2017.

Serious risk

The expert who intervenes in the judicial proceedings has stated in his report that the dumping of brines carried out by this exploitation poses a serious risk to the balance of natural systems.

The court recalls that the proceedings, known as Operation Topillo, with more than 50 cases being investigated, are developed to clarify the polluting discharges to the Mar Menor through the Albujón Rambla, by means of a network of brine products.