



Military immunization teams arrived in Orihuela and Torrevieja on Tuesday where they will supplement the vaccination teams that are currently in place.

On Tuesday morning they were employed at the Virgen de Los Lirios Hospital in Alcoy, while in the afternoon they travelled to Orihuela, the Escorratel Senior Centre, and on Wednesday they move to Torrevieja University Hospital.

Each military vaccination team is made up of three health professionals, who will administer vaccines, and carry out registration tasks, although, having attended Torrevieja University Hospital this Tuesday morning I do not see what they can possibly add to a system that I found to be working very well.

BOOSTERS AT TORREVIEJA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Although the queues were already 150 metres long by the time I arrived for my 9.30 am appointment at 8.50am, once the doors to the Vaccination Centre in the Salon de Actos opened, at about 9.20, we moved along fairly briskly.

It took a further half an hour to get to the head of the line, where my details were confirmed. I was then ushered into the salon to receive my booster vaccination where I was also offered a flu jab, this part of the process taking no more than 5 minutes.

Apart from the inconvenience of queueing, and the fact that everybody in the line with me had been booked in for the same 9.30 appointment, the whole procedure was well marshalled and extremely efficient. The most difficult part of the day for me was finding the Salon de Actos.

The only document I was asked to provide was my SIP card, however, if you are due to attend in the coming days you should put aside an hour, or perhaps slightly more, for the whole process.

The Salon de Actos, incidentally, is at the very far end of the hospital, beyond, to the back of, and a floor lower than A&E, not too far from the gift/prensa shop.