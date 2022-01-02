



Torrevieja council has put out to tender the outsourcing of the comprehensive cultural management service of the International Auditorium, Conservatory and Municipal Theatre, with a four-year contract to which it wants to allocate 9.2 million euro until 2025.

The municipal forecast is to have the contest awarded in the month of March to start a stable cultural program that includes music, lyrics, dance, theatre and performing arts.

The local council received the management of the Auditorium and Conservatory facilities from the Generalitat in November and has already hosted a number of events. The purpose of this tender is that these cultural endowments have a management, coordination and activity instrument that places them as spaces “of reference in the regional, national and international scene.”

The specifications include providing them with a “quality and diverse” cultural program, an adequate management and invigoration of audiences, “the development of attractive activities for tourism, the promotion of local production and the execution of training programs.” But the same contract also includes the maintenance of the stage facilities and equipment, the services, supplies and technical assistance necessary for the development of stage and non-stage activity in these spaces. Including the security and gardening of the one hundred thousand square meters of Auditorium and Conservatory. Also the hiring of a minimum workforce of 18 people -not counting hostesses, ticket clerks and technical workers who will be hired by the hour-, or maintenance and gardening personnel.

In the case of the Municipal Theatre, the specifications state that the winning company must perform 22 shows per year: six of them theatre-, in addition to dance, musicals, children’s programming, or an event linked to the business tourism sector (MICE). The management and programming of the Municipal Theatre must be approved by the Technical Commission of the contract, which in turn will transmit it to the governing board of the Municipal Institute of Culture for its approval on a quarterly basis.

Regarding the cultural space at the Auditorium, the proposal is more discreet. It is limited to 13 events per year -in principle without theatrical shows-, with orchestral concerts leading the way – and events related to tourism: the specifications call for five of these events to be held per year in the Auditorium. The council itself reserves 35 days in both spaces – most of it on weekends – to carry out its own cultural events throughout the year.