



Orihuela’s councillor cleaning, Dámaso Aparicio, has announced that from 1 January the contract for reinforcing cleaning services on the beaches of Orihuela will come into effect.

The company awarded this service UTE Playas de Orihuela will carry out these tasks for a maximum amount of 436,110 euro (IVA included), while the contract will have a duration of one year, 4 months and 23 days, being extendable for two more years.

The cleaning tasks will cover Punta Prima, Cala Mosca, Cala Estaca, Cala Cerrada, Cala Bosque, Cala Capitán, La Caleta, Aguamarina, La Glea, Barranco Rubio and Mil Palmeras.

Aparicio recalled that the tasks to be carried out are “work with a tractor, including a beach cleaning implement for sand screening; change and emptying of bins and review of the sand area of ​​all the beaches and coves, and cleaning work in the periphery of the beaches”.

Aparicio also explained that the implementation of this service supposes “the guarantee that the beaches will remain in the best possible condition throughout the year, so that they can be enjoyed by Oriolanos, visitors and tourists.”