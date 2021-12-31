Which soccer league is the easiest to predict and bet on?





Everybody wants to bet on the English Premier League matches.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Arsenal vs. Norwich City, Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, etc.

Indeed, these are the elite matches in the world of football. But are they the best betting markets for punters? Absolutely not.

The level of unpredictability in this league is just too high. As much as Chelsea, for instance, are bigger than Everton, everybody knows traveling to Goodison Park is not a walk in the park for them.

As a punter, it’s hard enough to predict a football match. Throwing so much unpredictability into the equation just makes it harder. This is why we’ve decided to research easier football leagues to bet and then share the knowledge with you.

Major League Soccer (MLS)

By far, MLS is the easiest football league you can put your money on. From matches involving LA Galaxy to those featuring Toronto FC, you can find a boatload of betting opportunities here.

No disrespect, but it’s true that the MLS is not on the same level as most European football leagues. Talk about player/coach quality, fan bases, the intensity of play; amongst other things, the United States’ top tier league is just a level below.

Speaking of predictability, it’s far easier to predict the outcome (or some outcomes) of matches in this league because of the gulf in quality of the teams involved.

Based on expert opinions, you can target the following betting markets in the MLS:

Over/Under

Anytime Scorer

Futures

BTTS

2. Eredivisie (Netherlands)

Coming in second place is the Dutch Eredivisie. Known as the home of up-and-coming talents, this league is bettor-friendly.

Here, you’ll find many matches with a lot of betting potential without necessarily losing sleep. The two top teams in this league are Ajax and PSV. And for many generations, they’ve both dominated the league.

Even before the start of an Eredivisie season, you can guarantee that Ajax will win ‘almost’ all their home games. Emphasis on almost. For punters, this represents a wonderful situation.

Keep an eye on the Dutch league if you’re serious about getting value for your money.

Based on expert opinions, you can target the following betting markets in the Eredivisie:

Spread bets

Moneylines

Over/Under

BTTS

3. French Ligue 1

Ever heard the phrase “Farmers League”?

According to Goal.com, that’s a derogatory term reserved for the French Ligue 1. No disrespect to the Ligue 1; after all, it’s still one of Europe’s top five leagues.

However, the dominance of PSG over the last couple of seasons has led many to believe the Ligue 1 is a little bit weak.

The Ligue 1 represents a wonderful opportunity to find profitable bets without digging too deep as a punter. For starters, you can back PSG – the best team in the league by a mile – to win or draw ‘almost’ all its home games in a season. If you don’t believe that, you can check with the stat house.

For perspective, in the ongoing 2021/22 season, PSG has played 9 home league matches, and they’ve amassed 25 points from those. That’s a WIN-DRAW-LOSS ratio of 8-1-0.

Based on expert opinions, you can target the following betting markets in the Ligue 1:

PSG Win/Draw

Anytime scorer

BTTS

Handicap Betting

4. German Bundesliga

For years, teams like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach have dictated proceedings in the Bundesliga.

Matches between these teams and the lower teams are almost certain to yield results in favor of the former.

Besides outright game outcomes, the Bundesliga is also renowned for its goal-scoring tendencies. In the 2020/21 season alone, the league averaged over three goals per game. For punters, that’s a wonderful BTTS or OVER/UNDER betting opportunity.

Austrian Bundesliga

Betting doesn’t get any easier than you’ll find in the Austrian Bundesliga. With just twelve teams competing in the league, there aren’t too many teams to research or spend time dissecting.

In fact, Salzburg – the biggest boys in the league – has had the league on lock for many seasons. Like PSG in France, bets on Salzburg are almost always guaranteed to be winning bets.

Furthermore, games in this league turn out to be goal fests, with the ongoing season averaging 3.38 goals per game.