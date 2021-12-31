



Orihuela Costa local police officers have found a marijuana plantation in the basement of a building on the Las Ramblas golf course.

A total of 216 marijuana plants were found in two rooms within the building, separated according to their size.

Officers also discovered that the plantation, benefited from a very good irrigation system, heaters and air extractors, all of which were illegally hooked up to the electricity grid, which enabled the rapid growth of the plants, thereby producing crops in a minimum amount of time.

The raid on the property was carried out following a tip off by local residents who reported a number of suspicious people loitering in the area.

The plants are now in the possession of the Civil Guard but so far no one has been arrested.