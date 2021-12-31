



The Valencia Department of Public Health has launched a new GVA QR reader application that allows, in a simple and agile way, the holder to validate the Covid Digital certificate.

Up until now, validations of the Covid Passport were carried out with an App developed in Luxembourg, which can be downloaded in the App Store or Play Store markets. Now, the health department has created a new application, which is downloaded by accessing the web, and offers the possibility of installing it on a mobile device and using it without having to be connected to the Internet.

The purpose is to facilitate the quick and safe reading of the EU COVID-19 certificates, and thus meet the needs of personnel in the hospitality sector and in other places where the certificate is required to access (party venues, cinemas, theatres, etc.).

The user only has to download this application on their mobile device, and once they have the QR reader, they no longer need to connect to the Internet to validate the Covid Passport. The connection will only be necessary to update to new versions.

You can download the application by visiting https://cvdqr.san.gva.es/validadorqr/ on your mobile phone or device, where it is available for both Android and Apple devices.

However, unlike the app developed in Luxembourg, the Valencia version is only available in Valencian and Spanish, although it is relatively simple to use with even the most basic knowledge of Spanish.