Mónica Oltra: Unvaccinated Valencians should “Stay at Home” this New Year´s Eve

The vice president of the Valencian Government, Mónica Oltra , has recommended that those who are over 12 years old and are not vaccinated against the coronavirus should “stay at home.“

Oltra made the statement in a press conference after the plenary session of the Consell, saying that this year there is “a very very different panorama” from that of last New Year’s Eve, since then we had only been vaccinating against Covid for four days and currently more than 90% of the Valencians have already been inoculated, a “substantial difference.”

She has insisted that the recommendations for the last night of the year are prudence and the safety measures set by the health authorities: hand hygiene, mask, social distance and ventilation.

Se also pointed out that the majority of premature deaths due to Covid correspond to unvaccinated people who do not have another pathology and are physically well – she explained that in the last ten days a 25-year-old person and one of 27 who had not been vaccinated both died-, so has insisted that the unvaccinated go to a mobile vaccination point to receive the jab.

Asked about the extraordinary New Year’s Eve parties that the Generalitat has authorised in the Veles e Vents building in Valencia, with a capacity of 772 people, and in a restaurant in Castellón, with capacity for 400, she has indicated that it assumes that they will have the obligation to demand the Covid passport and that they will be “within what the health authorities allow.”