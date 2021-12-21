The Valencian Community is studying requesting the Covid passport on terraces





The Generalitat Valenciana is studying the requirement of the Covid passport on the terraces of the restaurants and bars, as well as the interior, according to the president, Ximo Puig.

This has been indicated by the president in statements to the media in Bétera, a day after the Interdepartmental Meeting that approved expanding the passport requirement in interiors and premises such as gyms. These measures still require the approval of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community.

The president has defended the move when asked about the possibility of further expanding the restrictions due to the pandemic before Christmas, he has indicated that decision-making “has always been directly attached to the protection of health” and has highlighted “co-responsibility”, which it has been “fundamental” throughout the crisis.

The president has indicated that they are working on “what issues could help overcome the pandemic”: the acceleration of vaccination in all population segments, and the widespread use of the mask. In fact, he has recommended its use “at all times”.