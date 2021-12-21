Mónica Oltra: “A decent society has to banish machismo and violence against women”





The vice president and councillor for Equality and Inclusive Policies, Mónica Oltra, has stated that a decent society “has to banish machismo and violence against women, which is the most grotesque expression of machismo.”

Oltra has made these statements on behalf of the Consell after the three minutes of silence held today before the Palau de la Generalitat in rejection of the murder in Torrevieja of María Elia.

“We are here – she has had an impact – because it is already difficult to contain the anger of women who will not be able to grow, live their dreams and of children who are orphans and, sometimes, orphans of hope.”

The vice president recalled that María Elia was “35 years old and her whole life ahead of her to fulfil her dreams to be happy, to suffer, to dance, to cry. And she will not be able to do all that because sexist terrorism has taken her away from us.” .

Likewise, she pointed out that with this silent concentration they also want to show solidarity with the daughter of María Elia, “aged three, who has been left without a mother. That girl had the right to grow up with a mother, to go through the stages of her life, life with her mother by her side, to spend her adolescence, to ask her and share the things that distressed her or that made her happy “.

“This girl also had the right to have a father who would not mistreat her and who would not inflict the greatest harm that can be done to a boy or a girl, which is to take away her mother,” she added.

As Oltra has expressed, “it is worth it that we are here showing the unity of an entire decent society in the face of machismo, in the face of people who deny violence against women, in the face of that fascism that denies the evidence”:

“It is worth getting together to tell each other that we are a decent society that is with the victims and confronts machismo and its violence,” she reaffirmed.