



By Andrew Atkinson

Madrid born Miriam Gutierrez was barely recognisable after being hit with 236 punches during her defeat to Amanda Serrano.

The Spaniard was a heavy underdog heading into the clash with seven-weight world champion Serrano on the undercard of Jake Paul’s rematch against Tyron Woodley in Florida.

Gutierrez, 38, suffered a one-sided pummelling throughout the 10 two-minute rounds, with Serrano dominating the bout before securing a unanimous decision – 99-91, 99-90, 100-90.

Puerto Rican star Serrano landed 237 punches – with Gutierrez facing 37 punches in the first round.

Serrano showed her respect for Gutierrez as she praised her toughness: “I want to thank my dance partner Miriam Gutiérrez. She didn’t come to lay down.

“I don’t care who is in front of me, I’m not coming to play! She told me she weighed 160lbs. Thank God I worked with my girl Nisa Rodriguez who was at 165lbs.

“She’s a tough fighter. She did say she was in better shape this time, than when she fought Katie Taylor because she had a year lay-off.”

Caption: Spanish boxer Miriam Gutierrez’s face unrecognisable. Photo: Twitter