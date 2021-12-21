



Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 football club CD Montesinos ‘Full Monte Supporters Club’ raised 480 euros for the Los Montesinos Social Services department.

Mayor of Los Montesinos José Manuel Butron and Sports Minister Ana Belèn Juarez Pastor were present to receive the €480 cheque at the town hall.

From the money raised €10 vouchers are to be spent in the Vega Baja town’s SPAR supermarket, with the Social Services Department distributing them amongst the town’s most needy families, registered with the Social Services Department.

Caption: CD Montesinos ‘Full Monte Supporters Club’ raised €480 for Los Montesinos Social Services Department. Photo: FMSC.