



By Andrew Atkinson

The regional government has invested €1.7 million into a new rainwater collector in Los Alcázares in a bid to stop flooding during heavy rainfall, being part of a €85m euro budget.

The works come after the 2019 DANA storm caused huge damage impact on the area.

The 971m structure with a 7.12 sq m water capacity, feeding from Calle Labrador to Calle Telegrafos: Calle Jaen; Calle Orense; Calle Juaquin Blume and Avenida 13 de Octubre.

Prefabricated reinforced concrete boxes will be in situ under the roads, along with their relevant manholes, direction changes, drains and collection grids.

Antonio Luengo, Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fishing, and the environment in the region, who visited the site said: “The works will contribute to reducing both the environmental damage to the Mar Menor and negative impact on homes and buildings in the municipality.

“It is the first of many steps to be taken to protect the Mar Menor, using the 2022 €85m euro budget which is the largest amount ever invested in history.”

Caption: €85m euro budget largest amount ever invested. Photo: CARM.