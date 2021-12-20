



The Consell has avoided the imposition of additional restrictions on opening hours and capacity at Christmas but it has extended the obligation to show the Covid Passport in order to gain access to additional premises.

The ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has announced that the Valencian Government will request authorisation from the Superior Court of Justice to extend the requirement of the ‘covid passport’ to all leisure and restaurant activities, as well as all places where drink or food is served and consumed, including gyms, cinemas, party venues, circuses and multipurpose rooms.

This was announced by the ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, after the meeting held this Monday by the Interdepartmental Table for Prevention and Action against Covid-19, given the increase in infections and the accumulated incidence in the Community, which last Friday stood at 563.36 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Once the measure is authorszed, it will enter into force the day after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV) and remain in place until January 31 .

The meeting of the Interdepartmental, which convened on the Monday, was held just two days before the Conference of Presidents which takes place this next Wednesday to address the situation regarding Covid-19.

Since the beginning of December, the covid passport was required to gain entry to leisure and restaurant venues with a capacity for more than 50 people, places dedicated to recreational and other activities with food, events and celebrations of more than 500 people where a mask cannot always be worn and visits to hospitals and social services residences.

The ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has defended the extension of the covid passport to given the “more complex” situation in which the Valencian Community finds itself where in the last month “contagions and hospitalized patients have tripled while ICU admissions have also almost tripled ».

Faced with this scenario, Puig has urged members of the public “to be co-responsible” and “to take care during the Christmas celebrations. He said that were were hoping that the situation would be better but, “we are very far from the appalling figures that we experienced during the worst days of the pandemic.