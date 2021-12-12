



Almoradí will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland next weekend, when the XI Feria de Navidad takes place at the Plaza de la Constitución from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 December.

At the start of the event, the municipal nativity scene will be inaugurated, the work of the Almoradian artist Roberto Cabrera, the Christmas lights will be turned on and the long-awaited visit of Santa Claus will be celebrated, in his snowy little house, with a great light and dance show.

The councillor for Public Works, Carmen Berná, says, “You will be able to enjoy the craft, gastronomic and commercial fair, as well as numerous performances and workshops, which will revolve around Christmas and which will remain open until Sunday night”, adding that there will be up to 19 merchants, artisans and associations that will exhibit their products, such as sweets, handicrafts, or gifts.

For her part, the mayor, María Gómez, stated that “one of the most anticipated moments by the residents at the Christmas Fair is the opening of the Nativity Scene, which will be accompanied by a performance by the Municipal School of Music, the Conservatory Choir, along with the Young Band, and that this year opens at a location on the side of the church”.

In addition, on Saturday there will be Christmas carols at the fair, a Christmas tuba concert, and tastings, craft demonstrations, a Christmas children’s musical, concerts, and more surprises in the Plaza de la Constitución.

On Sunday, the day will begin with donuts and chocolate by the Peña Huertana and the workshops, tastings and shows will continue throughout the day, as well as the awards ceremony for the Scratch and Win campaign.

During the three days, there will be an ice rink for the enjoyment of children and adults, as well as a photocall approximately 4 metres high, shaped like a snowball, where you can take beautiful photos perfect for your Instagram feed.