Valencian Community Participates in the European SchoolFood4Change Project





The European Commission has confirmed the participation of the region in the SchoolFood4Change (SF4C) project. It is a transformative project that aims, through education in nutrition and sustainability, that the boys and girls of the schools of the Valencian Community eat healthier, with the aim of maintaining a good state of health, and in a more environmentally friendly way.

The project, which is framed in the Horizon 2020 program, brings together the participation of the Generalitat with 33 other institutions from 12 countries of the European Union and has a global budget of about 12 million euro, of which more than 300,000 euro has been granted to the Valencian Community.

SF4C will have a duration of 4 years and will impact more than 600,000 schoolchildren in 3,000 schools in Europe since, through the European Green Deal, it is intended to promote programs, actions and projects that give a tangible and effective response, which allows achieving its main objectives: to promote the economy, improve people’s health and quality of life and take care of nature.

SF4C is developed within the strategy ‘From farm to fork’, aimed at accelerating the transition towards a sustainable food system that should have a neutral environmental impact within a framework of sustainability and circular economy, as well as ensuring food security, nutrition and public health, ensuring that all people have access to sufficient, safe, nutritious and sustainable food. Key to this is the process of health education and the implementation of good eating habits in the paediatric population.

For this, approximately 180 publicly owned primary education centres that have a school cafeteria service in the three provinces of the Valencian Community will be determined. In addition, subtle transversal measures will be promoted that affect all educational centres in the Valencian territory, in order to achieve small changes, but sustained over time.

This recognition for the Generalitat, and a great opportunity for Valencian children, is a stimulus to continue working on projects that are able to focus on prevention and health promotion through a healthy and sustainable diet that is available to the entire population.