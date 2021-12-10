



HMA met with the Mayor, members of the council, and other UK nationals living in the municipality

On Thursday, the municipality of San Fulgencio proudly welcomed the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott. The visit, as a result of an invitation made during the summer, was aimed at introducing the Ambassador to one of the areas of Spain chosen by a significant number UK nationals as their home, as well as highlighting some of the projects undertaken by them in the Urbanisations.

Mayor, José Sampere, explained: “San Fulgencio is one of the municipalities with the largest population of registered inhabitants from the United Kingdom, accounting for around 3,000 of the 8,000 on the municipal census. It is a great honour for us to welcome the British Ambassador to acknowledge the contribution UK nationals have made to our municipality for over 30 years, and demonstrates the cooperation that exists between both our countries”.

The Ambassador was accompanied by the British Consul for Alicante, Sarah-Jane Morris.

Following the formal signing of the Libro de Firmas, the guests were shown the latest promotional video as well as the way the people of San Fulgencio came together in the aftermath of the DANA in September 2019. The guests also included Antonia Moreno, regional representative from the autonomic government in Alicante.

The Ambassador also had the opportunity of talking to the two British councillors, Samantha Hull and Darren Parmenter, about some of the current issues affecting UK nationals, especially residency and driving licences. San Fulgencio is the only municipality in Spain with two British councillors forming part of the Equipo de Gobierno.

Councillor for International Relations, Darren Parmenter, said: “I am delighted the Ambassador was able to accept my invitation to visit San Fulgencio as I know this isn’t something that happens often. I’m proud that this municipality has been, and continues to be, a popular choice of UK nationals both as tourists and residents. Having not one, but two, UK nationals as part of the governing team shows the commitment San Fulgencio has to integration with a significant number of the population.”

The delegation also visited the Urbanisation where they visited the ‘Men Shed’ project for social interaction and promotion of crafts, together with the ‘Garden of Reflection’. The latter is a place for all residents and visitors to go to remember their deceased relatives and loved ones.

Following the visit, the Ambassador said that “I am proud and delighted to see the tremendous contribution so many British people are making to their communities and I want to thank the town of San Fulgencio for making us feel so at home here”.