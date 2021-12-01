



La Mata beach attracts tridactyl sandpiper and plover

By Andrew Atkinson

Removal of Posidonia from the beaches, especially during autumn and winter, is to be decreased in a bid to preserve food for birdlife.

Posidonia protects the beaches against the waves, and serves as food for a myriad of birds, mainly waders, during their migratory passages or reproductive periods.

The correct management of these banquettes is seen as an exciting challenge to make the tourist use of the beaches compatible with the conservation of their biodiversity.

Photo: Estefanía Alonso – La Mata beach sandpiper and plover.