After the last preliminary round of the Copa Comunitat Mediterranea La Nostra Copa, there were three teams short for the fourth round fixtures.

As a result, all the losers of the third round were put in the hat, and three teams were drawn out at random to continue in the competition.

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 team CD Montesinos, defeated by SC Torrevieja CF in the last round, are back in the competition after being selected to progress into the fourth round.