



For three weeks in October and November members from the Orihuela Costa and District Branch of The Royal British Legion were busy collecting for the annual Poppy Appeal, proceeds from which continue to play a vital part in the support of British and Commonwealth Military Veterans and their families here in Spain.

One supporter that helps to boost those RBL collections, which it has done for many years, is Overseas Supermercados, known colloquially to it’s many thousands of expat clients up and down the Costa’s as Iceland.

The Orihuela Costa and District Branch is fortunate to have three ‘Overseas’ stores in it’s area, Lomas de Cabo Roig, Campoverde and San Javier, so it was delighted, once again, when the management gave permission for collectors to establish themselves outside the three stores.

Thanks to the generosity of customers, the total amount raised as a result of efforts at the three outlets amounted to €7,783.00, all of which will make a very real difference to the lives of so many people.

Following the appeal, in view of the wonderful amount collected, the Committee and members were able to thank the managers of the three stores, Dale Andrew, Michael Mabey and John Fowler, for their assistance in raising such a magnificent sum, with the award of Branch Certificate’s of Appreciation.

Presentations of the certificates were made to each of the managers by branch members.

Main image: Ed and Ann O’Donnell with Cabo Roig manager Dale Andrew