



The San Fulgencio Town Hall will promote local commerce this Christmas through a campaign announced by the Councillor for Local Development and Promotion, Ana Mª Villena, and the Councillor for Commerce, Darren Parmenter.

The campaign, entitled ‘Christmas in San Fulgencio, bringing business closer to you’, will run from 1 to 19 December and aims to “boost the town’s commercial sector in the upcoming festive season by providing incentives for consumers to shop locally,” explained Villena.

The Town Hall “will distribute 20,000 tickets among the participating establishments, which will be given to consumers every time they make a purchase San Fulgencio,” said the councillor. They will then will be entered into a draw to win vouchers worth 1,000, 600, 400 and 100 euros, which, as the councillor explained, “can be exchanged for purchases in those establishments taking part in the campaign”.

The draw will take place during the Christmas Fair on 19 December, an event in which local businesses will also participate with stalls displaying their products. Those establishments wishing to participate in this event still have time to do so, by making contact with the Local Development Agency (ADL) or the Department of Commerce before 3 December on 966 794 201.

Councillor for Commece, Darren Parmenter, has invited all residents of San Fulgencio to participate in the campaign, as an initiative to promote consumption in shops and establishments in the town “is always beneficial for everyone, both for consumers and establishments”.

The councillor also stated that “it is the duty of this council to support local shops as much as possible, as it gives an image of quality and proximity to the consumer, which is more difficult to achieve in large shopping centres”.