



Jota’s 90th-minute penalty earned SC Torrevieja a 2–2 draw after the home side twice came from behind at the Nelson Mandela.

SC Torrevieja showed plenty of character to rescue a point against Atlético Saguntino, who finished second last season. Jota kept his nerve from the penalty spot in the 90th minute after Torry had pressed hard for an equaliser.

Head coach Piquero made several changes to his starting line-up, bringing Loel into central defence and restoring Juanfran and Ismail to the side.

Saguntino thought they had scored inside the opening minute, but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside. Torry made the most of the let-off and took the lead in the eighth minute. A corner caused confusion in the visitors’ penalty area, and Loel reacted quickest after Saguntino failed to clear, turning the ball home from close range.

The advantage lasted just seven minutes. A poor Torry throw-in gave possession to a Saguntino attacker, who drove into the area and shot. A deflection wrong-footed Pizana, leaving the goalkeeper with little chance of keeping it out.

Saguntino threatened again in the 24th minute, but Pizana produced an excellent save to deny their forward in a one-on-one situation. Torry gradually grew into the game. David worked space for Matías to deliver a dangerous cross, but Gálvez could not make enough contact with his close-range header.

Gálvez and Ismail had further chances during a spell of home pressure, while Jota’s long throw created another opening. The ball fell to Abadía, who beat a defender before shooting wide from a tight angle.

Pizana was called upon once more before the break, making a superb reflex save low to his left to keep the scores level.

Half-time: SC Torrevieja 1–1 Atlético Saguntino

Piquero introduced Gabi and Conesa at the break, with Ismail and Morales making way. Torry began the second half with greater purpose, and Matías curled an early effort narrowly over the bar as the hosts looked to take control.

Against the run of play, Saguntino went ahead in the 56th minute. A long ball caught Torry’s defence out, allowing the striker to break through and calmly slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Torry responded with two promising chances, but neither Lucas nor David could find the target. Piquero then made another double change, sending on Adri and Johan for Juanfran and David just after the hour mark.

The hosts continued to push forward. Gabi’s excellent work created a golden opportunity for Adri from six yards, but his effort flew over the crossbar. Torry thought they had equalised in the 74th minute when Loel headed home from a free-kick, only for the assistant referee’s flag to rule the goal out for offside.

Gálvez came close after Johan delivered a fine ball from the right, forcing a good save from the Saguntino goalkeeper. Torry also appealed for a penalty in the 88th minute when Gabi appeared to be caught near the post, but the referee waved play on.

The breakthrough finally came in the 90th minute. Jota surged into the penalty area and was fouled, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Jota took the penalty himself and smashed it into the top-right corner to secure a valuable point and send the home supporters into celebration.

Full-time: SC Torrevieja 2–2 Atlético Saguntino

After a scrappy first half, Torry showed greater attacking intent after the break and refused to give up after falling behind for a second time. The disallowed goal and unanswered penalty appeal added to the frustration, but sustained pressure was eventually rewarded. Jota’s late spot-kick capped a determined second-half response and ensured the points were shared at the Nelson Mandela.