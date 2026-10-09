



Alicante accounts for more than 40% of road deaths in the Valencian Community, despite a sharp fall in the number of injured people requiring hospital treatment.

Thirty-four people died in crashes on Alicante province’s interurban roads between 1 January and 7 October 2026, according to provisional figures from Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic (DGT).

The toll is one higher than during the same period last year and places Alicante fourth among Spanish provinces for road fatalities, behind Madrid with 48 deaths, Barcelona with 38 and Málaga with 36.

However, Alicante ranks third nationally for the number of fatal crashes. The province recorded 32, exceeded only by Madrid’s 47 and Barcelona’s 37. Málaga registered 31.

Although Alicante recorded one fewer fatal crash than a year earlier, the number of people killed increased from 33 to 34.

More than four in ten regional deaths

Alicante has the highest road death toll of the Valencian Community’s three provinces. Its 34 fatalities compare with 28 in Valencia and 20 in Castellón.

That means Alicante accounts for approximately 41% of the region’s 82 deaths on interurban roads so far this year. It also recorded 32 of the Valencian Community’s 75 fatal crashes — almost 43% of the regional total.

The figures show a worrying contrast with the national trend. Across Spain, road deaths fell by 6%, from 887 to 831. In the Valencian Community, fatalities increased from 79 to 82, while fatal crashes rose from 73 to 75.

Hospital admissions fall sharply

There was more encouraging news in Alicante’s figures for injured road users requiring hospital treatment.

The number fell from 152 during the equivalent period last year to 122 in 2026 — a reduction of approximately 20%.

This improvement was greater than the 14% decline recorded across the Valencian Community, where hospitalised casualties fell from 398 to 344. Valencia province recorded a reduction from 172 to 150, while Castellón’s total dropped from 74 to 72.

Alicante therefore recorded fewer fatal crashes and substantially fewer hospitalised casualties, but a slightly higher death toll.

Provisional figures cover interurban roads

The DGT figures relate exclusively to interurban roads and count deaths and hospital admissions recorded within the first 24 hours after a crash. They do not represent the complete toll across all roads in Alicante province.

Nationally, most deaths occurred on roads other than motorways and dual carriageways, with 621 fatalities compared with 210 on those higher-capacity routes.

All figures remain provisional and come from the DGT’s National Road Safety Observatory report covering the period up to 7 October 2026.