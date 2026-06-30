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Torrevieja Offers Free Hearing Tests at Public Awareness Event

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Torrevieja Town Hall is organising a free hearing health awareness and prevention event at the Municipal Leisure Centre on Thursday, July 2.
Torrevieja Town Hall is organising a free hearing health awareness and prevention event at the Municipal Leisure Centre on Thursday, July 2.

Torrevieja Town Hall is organising a free hearing health awareness and prevention event at the Municipal Leisure Centre on Thursday, July 2.

The initiative, entitled “Hearing Connects Us”, has been organised by the departments of Public Health and Senior Citizens and will take place at the Centro Municipal de Ocio from 6pm to 9pm.

Residents attending the event will be offered free hearing checks carried out by a qualified hearing-aid specialist.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of protecting hearing health and identifying hearing loss at an early stage. Hearing difficulties can develop gradually and may remain unnoticed for several years.

Municipal officials said early detection can help improve a person’s quality of life and prevent a range of social, physical, psychological and cognitive problems.

Hearing Loss Can Affect Everyday Life

Untreated hearing loss can significantly affect daily life, causing communication difficulties and increasing the risk of social isolation.

It can also contribute to tiredness, stress, dizziness and irritability. Research has additionally linked hearing difficulties with an increased risk of cognitive decline, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The event will provide practical information to help people recognise the signs and symptoms of hearing loss in themselves or among relatives, friends and work colleagues.

Common warning signs can include difficulty following conversations, frequently asking people to repeat themselves, turning up the volume on televisions or other devices, and struggling to hear in busy or noisy environments.

Free Preventive Hearing Checks

A specialist audiologist will conduct quick and free preventive hearing tests throughout the event.

The screenings are intended to identify possible hearing difficulties and provide guidance to anyone who may require a more comprehensive assessment.

Information material produced specifically for the campaign will also be distributed, offering advice on maintaining good hearing health and recognising potential changes in hearing ability.

The “Hearing Connects Us” initiative forms part of Torrevieja Town Hall’s wider programme to promote public health, prevention and active ageing.

The council said the event is intended to bring useful health information and preventive services directly to residents, helping them protect their wellbeing and maintain a better quality of life.

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