‘Torrevieja and the Sea’ Gastronomic Days Celebrate the Best of Local Seafood





The “Torrevieja and the Sea” Gastronomic Days have reinforced their position as one of the city’s leading culinary events following another successful edition dedicated to locally sourced seafood and Mediterranean cuisine.

Held over several Fridays, the event brought together food lovers at four participating restaurants, each of which created an exclusive tasting menu showcasing the ingredients, traditions and flavours associated with Torrevieja’s maritime heritage.

The menus combined traditional recipes with modern culinary techniques, highlighting the quality and variety of produce available along the local coastline.

Las Villas restaurant opened the programme with a menu featuring boiled Santa Pola shrimp, its signature gratinated scallop and a traditional Torrevieja-style cuttlefish dish known as sangochao.

Organisers said the selection stood out for its careful preparation and respect for the natural flavour of the ingredients.

Luna Creciente followed with a more contemporary menu centred on tuna mojama tartare with avocado, almonds and strawberries, crispy spit-roasted octopus and a choice between grilled red prawns or black rice.

Luz de Mar presented an elegant and modern interpretation of seafood cuisine, beginning with traditional-style tuna tartare served with burrata and followed by glazed dentex fillet as the main course.

The programme concluded at La Mar de Bien, which served an oyster with coconut milk and mango vinaigrette, seafood Russian salad with Santa Pola shrimp and prawns, and a traditional fish stew prepared with locally caught fish, clams and prawns.

Each restaurant welcomed diners with a cocktail reception, providing an informal setting in which guests, organisers and hosts could exchange impressions, enjoy appetisers and celebrate Torrevieja’s culinary scene.

During the closing ceremony, recognition certificates were presented to the four participating restaurants in acknowledgement of their contribution to the event.

The awards were presented by Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón, the Generalitat Valenciana’s director general of tourism, Israel Martínez, and the president of the local hospitality association, José Ignacio Pastor.

Torrevieja councillor for hospitality Rosario Martínez Chazarra also attended the ceremony.

The strong response to this year’s event has confirmed the continued growth of the Gastronomic Days, which have become an established fixture on Torrevieja’s food calendar.

The hospitality association is already preparing the next edition, with the aim of continuing to promote local cuisine, quality regional produce and the talent of the city’s restaurant sector.

The association thanked the participating restaurants for their commitment, as well as the diners who attended each Friday and helped turn “Torrevieja and the Sea” into a celebration of Mediterranean food and local culinary identity.