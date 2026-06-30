€170,000 Revamp Planned for Main Entrance to Torremendo





Orihuela Town Council is to invest €170,000 in a comprehensive renovation of the main entrance to Torremendo, improving accessibility, public services and the overall appearance of one of the village’s busiest access routes.

The project was presented by Orihuela Mayor Pepe Vegara, Infrastructure Councillor Víctor Valverde and Torremendo village mayor Sonia Bautista.

The work will focus on the entrance from Orihuela along the CV-925 road and follows years of requests from local residents.

Plans include the complete renewal of pavements, replacement of street lighting, installation of new street furniture and the creation of landscaped areas featuring trees and shrubs.

Valverde described the scheme as a “long-standing demand” from Torremendo residents and said the improvements would benefit both those living in the area and the many people who use the route each day.

The entrance is heavily used because of its proximity to the cemetery, homes, bars and restaurants. The existing pavements also have accessibility problems, which the council says will be addressed to improve pedestrian safety and comfort.

The renovation will extend from the entrance to the village as far as the petrol station. Benches will be installed along the route, providing resting places particularly for older residents walking to and from the cemetery.

Valverde said the project was drawn up approximately seven months ago and that the procurement process was already under way. The contract is expected to be put out to tender shortly, with the council aiming to complete the work before the end of the year.

Torremendo village mayor Sonia Bautista welcomed the announcement, saying the development would provide the village with the entrance it deserved.

She said the renewed pavements, improved lighting, seating and landscaping would transform the surroundings of nearby homes, businesses and public services.

Bautista also thanked the local government for responding to a residents’ demand that had remained unresolved for years.

Mayor Pepe Vegara said the investment formed part of the council’s wider commitment to Orihuela’s outlying villages.

He highlighted other recent improvements in Torremendo, including work on the avenue near the school, where the road surface and street lighting were renewed.

“We are continuing to deliver for Torremendo and respond to the needs raised by its residents,” Vegara said, adding that the council would continue investing in projects designed to improve quality of life across the municipality.

The mayor also reiterated the local government’s opposition to a proposed treatment plant near Torremendo.

“It is a firm commitment from this mayor and the entire governing team to the people of Torremendo,” Vegara said. “We will continue working until the final day to ensure that the plant is not installed in this area.”