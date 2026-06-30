Pilar Blood Campaign Collects 53 Life-Saving Donations





A special blood donation campaign in Pilar de la Horadada has collected 53 successful donations, providing potentially life-saving blood products for patients across Alicante province.

The campaign was organised by the Alicante Blood Transfusion Centre to mark World Blood Donor Day, which was celebrated on June 14. It concluded on June 26 following a strong response from local residents.

Held under the slogan “Join the Factory of Life: Donate Blood, Donate Plasma,” the initiative attracted 59 people to the designated donation points.

A total of 53 donations were successfully completed, including five from first-time donors. Organisers said the arrival of new donors was particularly important in securing the next generation of volunteers and maintaining stable blood supplies.

Pilar de la Horadada Health Councillor Nieves Moreno thanked residents for their generosity and stressed the far-reaching impact of every donation.

“We are deeply grateful to the public,” she said. “Each bag of donated blood is separated into three essential components — red blood cells, plasma and platelets — meaning today’s generosity could save or improve the lives of up to three patients.”

Blood stocks often decline during the summer as people travel and regular donation routines are disrupted. The results of the campaign will help health services begin the holiday period with more secure reserves.

Donated blood is required for surgical procedures, cancer treatments, childbirth, medical emergencies and the treatment of people seriously injured in accidents.

The Alicante Blood Transfusion Centre reminded residents that blood is needed 365 days a year and encouraged eligible donors to make giving blood a regular habit by attending donation sessions throughout the year.

Pilar de la Horadada Town Council also thanked everyone who took part and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that encourage solidarity and improve public health.

Health officials stressed that blood cannot be manufactured and depends entirely on voluntary donations, making continued public participation essential to ensuring hospitals can meet daily demand.