Home Headline SPAIN LAUNCHES LEGAL DIGITAL ID YOU CAN USE ON YOUR PHONE Spain has officially rolled out a new digital identity system that allows people to use their mobile phone as valid identification, with the same legal standing as the traditional physical DNI card. HeadlineMembers OnlyNewsSecuritySpainTechnology SPAIN LAUNCHES LEGAL DIGITAL ID YOU CAN USE ON YOUR PHONE By Staff Reporter - 04/04/2026 0 Share FacebookXWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Membership Required This content is available to members only. Sign up to unlock access or log in if you already have an account. Sign Up Log In RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR POLICE GUN DRAMA ON TORREVIEJA SEAFRONT WITH ‘LOOKY LOOKY MAN AFTER HE SLASHES 4 PATROL CAR TYRES Family cocaine clan busted in Dolores after granny dropped grandson at school Slum Orihuela Rentals at Heart of Residency Racket Spain Celebrates Gibraltar Deal despite Delay of Launch Saturday Knife Chaos in Orihuela Leaves Man with deep facial wounds A DISASTER THAT IS WAITING IN THE ORIHUELA COSTA PINES Torrevieja Culture Unveils More Than 90 Shows for Summer 2026 Political Blunder Fuels Segregation Fears in Almoradí schools PROSECUTORS BRAND SAN FULGENCIO MAYOR’S APPEAL AGAINST NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION ‘ILLOGICAL’ Seven Arrested as Elche Narco Ring Taken Down in Dawn Raids Orihuela Marks World Autism Awareness Day with Call for Inclusion Orihuela boosts street cleaning and waste collection with new vehicles Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment