



Spain’s Foreign Minister has praised the delayed rollout of the Gibraltar treaty as a major diplomatic victory, but officials in La Línea are warning that serious concerns still need to be addressed before it takes effect.

With July 15 now set as the new date for the treaty’s provisional application, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares described the wider agreement as “a historic success” and a win for both Spain and Europe.

In a message posted on social media, Albares said the deal would help remove physical barriers at the border and provide much-needed certainty for the thousands of cross-border workers who travel between Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar. He also said the agreement would support businesses on both sides of the frontier in the post-Brexit era.

But the mood in La Línea is far more cautious.

Mayor Juan Franco said the postponement was not unexpected and argued that the extra time must now be used to settle important unresolved issues before the treaty comes into force.

Among the main concerns he raised are protections for fishermen, guarantees over pension rights for cross-border workers, and clearer details on the economic support package for La Línea.

While Madrid is presenting the treaty as a landmark breakthrough, local leaders closest to the border are making clear that they still want answers before calling it a done deal.