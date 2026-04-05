



Prosecutors are investigating property firm Marcos Real State SL, known locally as The Marcos Brothers, over claims it helped foreigners obtain illegal residency registrations in Orihuela by renting out rooms in allegedly squalid and overcrowded conditions.

The case was triggered by a complaint from Orihuela City Council, which says it spotted a sharp rise in registration applications linked to properties managed by the company.

According to the council, the firm allegedly used room rental contracts to help foreign tenants get onto the municipal register, a key step that can be used to access public services and begin immigration-related paperwork.

The company is said to be run by brothers Ezequiel and Fabián Mardos García.

Council inspectors and police visits reportedly uncovered grim conditions inside one of the buildings on Pintor Agrasot Street. During an inspection on September 29, 2025, officers found 16 rooms for rent in a property said to have no fire extinguishers, no evacuation plan, no safety signage, poor electrical wiring and unsanitary shared areas.

A second inspection on November 7, 2025 allegedly revealed severe overcrowding, with around 12 people on the ground floor, 9 to 10 on the first floor, and a similar number on the second.

Police reports cited in the complaint describe substandard living conditions, including a shared bathroom in poor condition, a dirty kitchen, tiny rooms with mattresses on the floor, little furniture and poor ventilation.

City Hall believes the rental agreements may have been used to fraudulently secure residency registrations, potentially allowing tenants to claim benefits or start administrative immigration procedures.

The council has asked the Orihuela Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate possible document forgery and other fraudulent practices linked to the registrations.

Prosecutors must now decide whether the evidence amounts to a criminal offence and whether formal proceedings should be launched against those responsible.