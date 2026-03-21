



Holidaymakers arriving at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport are being caught up in mounting border chaos as new biometric control systems trigger delays, confusion and growing anger among travellers.

What was meant to speed up checks and modernise security is instead being blamed for long queues, repeated hold-ups and extra pressure on already stretched national police officers guarding the border.

The trouble centres on the new Entry/Exit System (EES), introduced for passengers from non-EU countries. At Alicante, where huge numbers of travellers arrive from the UK, the impact has been especially severe.

Instead of a quick passport stamp, passengers now face a far more complicated process. On their first crossing, non-EU travellers must provide fingerprints, a facial image and personal document details. The result is a much slower procedure that is clogging up border points and testing the patience of everyone involved.

According to the Jupol police union, the system is still far from working properly. Officers say the technology is producing constant errors and creating more work, not less.

Older passengers are among the worst affected. Many struggle to register fingerprints because the skin on their hands has worn down over time, sometimes through years of manual work or repeated use of cleaning products. When the machines fail to read them, they are sent to police officers for manual checks instead.

That means travellers can end up queueing twice — first for a machine that does not work, then again for an officer to sort out the same document control the old system handled far more simply.

Officers say the pressure is becoming intense. Far from reducing workloads, the new controls have added another layer of stress, with police forced to deal with faulty machines, frustrated passengers and growing queues, all while staffing levels remain tight.

For travellers, it is turning the start of a holiday or return journey into a nightmare. For border police, it is becoming a daily battle to keep the system moving.

The biometric controls began to be introduced last autumn and are expected to become more widespread across Europe. But at Alicante, the rollout is already raising serious questions about whether the system is ready for the real world — or whether passengers and police are being left to pay the price for a technology that is not yet fit for purpose.