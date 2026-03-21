



One of the busiest Churches on the Costa Blanca is getting set for a bumper period of Easter activities. Campoverde Church may not be the biggest Church but every Easter they set out an exciting range of community activities to involve everyone in the Easter celebrations.

Maggie Dew the Church Warden said, “Easter is one of the most important times in the Christian calendar, and as a community-based Church we always believe that the Church should not be confined to the building but instead should be out there engaging with people where they are.”

Maggie continued “we always set out an exciting Easter programme that has something for everyone ranging from”:

Easter eggs for our local orphanage

A procession with Paso through our village

An Easter trail in our Church garden

Re-enactment of the Last Supper

Easter bonnet competition

Children’s Easter egg hunt in the Church garden

In addition to all this the Church has a full programme of services celebrating the Passion and resurrection of Christ. If you want to know more about the Church activities and its community outreach work then have a look at our Facebook page: Church in the Community – Campoverde. If you want to get involved, contact Maggie direct: maggieruthdew@hotmail.com