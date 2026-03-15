



Cabo Roig was awash with green this weekend as thousands of residents and visitors packed the famous strip on the Orihuela Costa to enjoy the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade, one of the largest celebrations of its kind in mainland Europe.

The hugely popular event once again transformed the coastal resort into a lively festival of music, colour and international community spirit, with spectators lining the streets hours before the procession began.

What started in 2011 as a relatively modest gathering has grown into a major fixture on the Costa Blanca’s events calendar, attracting crowds from across the Vega Baja and beyond. This year’s parade maintained that reputation, drawing large numbers of families, tourists and local residents eager to celebrate Irish culture in the Mediterranean sunshine.

The afternoon festivities began with a procession of classic motorcycles, scooters and vintage vehicles completing a ceremonial lap along the Cabo Roig Strip before the main parade got underway.

Leading the parade were the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums, whose unmistakable sound set the tone for the lively procession that followed. Behind them came a vibrant mix of dance schools, community groups, performers and colourful floats, all contributing to the festive atmosphere.

Children from local dance academies performed traditional Irish routines to enthusiastic applause, while drummers, entertainers and costumed performers kept the crowds cheering along the route. Stilt walkers, cartoon characters and street performers delighted younger spectators, while samba dancers and other international groups reflected the multicultural nature of the Orihuela Costa community.

One of the most striking features of the parade was the variety of nationalities represented among the participants, underlining the event’s role as a celebration not only of Irish heritage but also of the diverse international population living along the coast.

Veterans and representatives of Irish organisations also took part in the parade, marching proudly alongside performers and community groups in recognition of the strong Irish presence in the area.

Each year the event also welcomes distinguished guests and dignitaries who take on the role of Grand Marshal, leading the parade and celebrating the importance of the festival to both Irish residents and the wider international community. This year that honour fell to Irish parliamentarian Peter Roche. He was joined by local councillors and representatives from Orihuela City Council, recognising the parade’s growing importance as a cultural and tourism event for the region.

Bars, restaurants and businesses along the Cabo Roig Strip were heavily decorated in green for the occasion, many hosting live music and entertainment throughout the day and into the evening. The festive atmosphere continued long after the parade had ended, with venues across Orihuela Costa hosting performances and themed events to mark the occasion.

Nearby areas such as La Florida and Playa Flamenca also joined the celebrations, with charity stalls, live music sessions and community gatherings adding to the St Patrick’s Day spirit across the coastline.

Local businesses once again played a key role in the success of the event, welcoming the thousands of visitors who travelled to Cabo Roig to take part in the festivities.

Despite unsettled weather earlier in the week, the parade itself took place under bright Mediterranean skies, creating the perfect backdrop for what has become one of the most vibrant celebrations on the Costa Blanca.

For many residents, the Cabo Roig St Patrick’s Day Parade has become one of the highlights of the year, bringing together communities of many nationalities to celebrate Irish culture in a uniquely international setting.

As the final floats passed and the music continued late into the evening, the message was clear: for one day every year, the residents of Cabo Roig were again proudly riding along on a shamrock Wave.