Home Editor Picks Edition 1119 of The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 16... The only publication you need for the latest English-language news, sport and events from across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Mar Menor, Quesada, Guardamar and La Marina. Editor PicksHeadlineNewsMediaMembers OnlyCosta BlancaOrihuela-CostaTorreviejaVirtual Newspaper Edition 1119 of The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 16 – 22 March 2026 By Staff Reporter - 15/03/2026 0 Share FacebookXWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Membership Required This content is available to members only. Sign up to unlock access or log in if you already have an account. Sign Up Log In RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Invisible Ingredients: The Substances Unseen on Labels That Define the Final Product Around the Cabo Roig strip on a Wave of Green Metal Detecting Club Reunites Woman with Precious Pendant in Torrevieja Bringing the Spirit of London’s Savoy to Quesada Orihuela Costa e-Scooter Contract Awarded After Hopp Tender Disqualification Alicante–Elche Airport Breaks Another Record with More Than 1.2 Million Passengers in February Orihuela Costa Gears Up for Major St Patrick’s Day Parade in Cabo Roig Orihuela’s Scooter Scandal: Bureaucracy Over People Drivers Cry Foul Over ‘Cash-Trap’ Traffic Light in San Miguel de Salinas Orihuela Moves to Strengthen Waste Services with 73 New Jobs Innocent Man Shot Dead by Stray Bullet While Standing on His Balcony in Alicante Torrevieja Mayor Opens “Chakras: Art and Energy” Ceramic Exhibition Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment