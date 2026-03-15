



Real Madrid closed to within a single point of Barcelona at the top of La Liga after a convincing 4–1 win over Elche at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Federico Valverde once again the driving force behind the champions’ performance.

The Uruguayan midfielder continued his remarkable scoring run, netting his fourth goal in just nine days after also hitting a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City earlier in the week. His energy and influence proved decisive as Madrid turned control of the match into goals late in the first half.

Madrid broke the deadlock when Valverde’s powerful free kick caused chaos in the Elche area. Goalkeeper Matías Dituro could only parry the ball into danger and Federico Redondo’s attempted clearance fell kindly to Antonio Rüdiger, who fired home a fierce volley from the penalty spot to give the hosts the lead.

Valverde then doubled the advantage just before the interval with a goal that underlined his current form. After driving forward through midfield, he exchanged passes with Fran García and collected the return ball on the edge of the area. A clever dummy shifted the ball onto his right foot before he curled a precise shot past Dituro to make it 2–0.

Despite Madrid’s dominance, Elche briefly threatened to make a contest of it after the break. A defensive error from Eduardo Camavinga led to Manuel Ángel inadvertently turning the ball into his own net, giving the visitors hope and reducing the deficit.

However, Real Madrid quickly reasserted control. Defender Dean Huijsen restored the two-goal cushion, finishing confidently to put the result beyond doubt as the home side maintained their attacking pressure.

The highlight of the night arrived in the closing minutes when Arda Güler produced a moment of pure brilliance. Spotting Dituro off his line, the Turkish midfielder launched an audacious lob from around the halfway line that sailed over the goalkeeper and into the net, sealing a spectacular fourth goal and bringing the Bernabéu crowd to its feet.

While Güler’s strike stole the headlines, Valverde’s commanding display once again demonstrated his growing importance to Madrid. Given freedom to roam across midfield, he dictated play, created chances and capped his performance with a superbly taken goal.

Madrid were also boosted by energetic performances from Brahim Díaz, whose relentless pressing and movement added intensity to the attack, while several academy players featured prominently as injuries continue to stretch the squad.

Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa’s willingness to trust younger players paid off, with Madrid finishing the match with a large contingent of academy graduates on the pitch. The approach helped maintain the team’s momentum despite the absence of several key names.

The match was briefly interrupted by the concussion protocol after Elche defender Buba Sangaré suffered a head injury in the first half, prompting both teams to make additional substitutions. Referee Jesús Gil Manzano also drew frustration from players and supporters with several contentious decisions during the game.

Nevertheless, the result continued Madrid’s strong run of form following their midweek European triumph and keeps them firmly in the La Liga title race.

Real Madrid now turn their attention back to Europe with a trip to Manchester City on Tuesday before returning to domestic action next weekend for the Madrid derby against Atlético at the Bernabéu.

Elche, meanwhile, will look to recover when they travel to Mallorca on Saturday as they attempt to rebuild momentum after a difficult night in the capital.