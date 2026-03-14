



“From Shakespeare to the Savoy” is an evening of music, theatre and storytelling inspired by the world of London’s famous Savoy. The programme brings together music and readings ranging from Shakespeare and Purcell through to Noël Coward, Gershwin and Cole Porter.

The performers are Louise Winter (mezzo-soprano), who has sung with companies including Glyndebourne, English National Opera and Opera North; Karen Drury (actress), well known for her work in theatre and television; and Andrew J Daniels (piano), a graduate of the London College of Music who is also a volunteer organiser at Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre.

The concert will take place on Friday 10 April at 19:30 at the Centro Cultural Ciudad Quesada.

Tickets are €12 and are available from the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre charity shops, or can be reserved via WhatsApp on 711 089 467.

All proceeds will go towards supporting the work of Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre in Rojales, which provides lifelong care for more than one hundred rescued horses and donkeys.