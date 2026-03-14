



Shockwaves hit Alicante province on Friday as Carlos Baño, chairman of FACPYME—the Federation of Commerce and SMEs of Alicante—and president of the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, was arrested in connection with a major investigation into grant fraud and document falsification. The probe focuses on the management of the Bono consumer voucher programs in 2022 and 2023, meant to boost local shops after the pandemic and rising prices caused by the Ukraine crisis.

FACPYME handled the schemes for around 20 municipalities, including Elche, Orihuela, Alcoy, Elda, Villena, Sant Joan d’Alacant, and Finestrat, with Provincial Council funds totalling more than five million euros. The vouchers subsidized 50% of purchases, with FACPYME overseeing distribution, advertising campaigns, and online platforms.

Municipalities from all political stripes—PP, PSOE, and Compromís—placed their trust in Baño’s organisation, but now questions are mounting over transparency and whether the federation profited via shell companies from campaign management.

The investigation covers towns governed by both stable administrations and councils that changed hands during municipal elections, highlighting the broad political scope of the case. Meanwhile, the Alicante City Council chose to work directly with the Chamber of Commerce, contributing over €800,000, citing the Chamber’s expertise in supporting SMEs and promoting local commerce.

As the probe unfolds, residents and business owners across the Costa Blanca are left asking how a program designed to help local shops could end up under scrutiny for potential fraud. With FACPYME and Baño at the centre, this scandal is rapidly becoming one of the region’s most talked-about business controversies.