



A Torrevieja-based metal detecting group has begun the year with a heart-warming success after helping recover a treasured gold pendant for a local woman.

Members of the Torrevieja Metal Detecting Club (TMDC) were contacted at around 7pm last Friday by a young Spanish woman who had lost her religious gold pendant on waste ground opposite Lidl, next to Carrefour in Torrevieja.

Recognising the sentimental importance of the item, the volunteers quickly arranged to meet the woman at the location at 11am the following morning.

After conducting a careful search of the area, the club members successfully located the missing pendant and returned it to its owner.

The woman explained that the pendant had been given to her at birth by her late grandmother, making it an item of immense sentimental value.

Club members said the moment the pendant was reunited with its owner was unforgettable, describing the joy on the woman’s face as a “massive feel-good moment” for everyone involved.

The recovery marks TMDC’s first successful search and recovery operation of the year, highlighting the valuable community service carried out by the volunteer group.