



BY CHRIS PEACH

SC Torrevieja 1–0 CD Olímpic (Scorer: Berenguer, 36mins)

SC Torrevieja produced a determined performance to secure a vital 1–0 victory over CD Olímpic at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday, to strengthen their position near the top of the table, despite a depleted squad and the absence of head coach Piquero

Heading into the clash between third and fourth, Torrevieja faced significant adversity. Following last week’s controversial encounter at Benijànim, suspensions and injuries left the hosts with only ten fully fit first-team players available.

Coach Piquero was also serving the first match of a three-game touchline ban. As a result, Torrevieja’s starting XI included youth-team player Oussama making his senior debut, while the bench consisted entirely of under-23 players from the club’s B team.

Even start before red card shifts momentum

The early exchanges were evenly contested, although Olímpic looked the more threatening side in the opening stages, sending several dangerous crosses flashing across Torrevieja’s six-yard box.

Torrevieja carved out the game’s first clear opportunity after 20 minutes. Caleb delivered a wicked cross into the area that narrowly evaded the sliding Ismail just four yards from goal.

Olímpic soon threatened themselves when their striker broke through one-on-one, but he was forced slightly wide and Torrevieja goalkeeper Pizana reacted well to read the effort and make a solid save.

The match swung dramatically on the half-hour mark when Olímpic were reduced to ten men. Their number 11 received a second yellow card after catching Morales with a high foot, leaving the visitors to play the remainder of the match a man down.

Berenguer strikes before the break

Torrevieja capitalised six minutes later. A quick break down the right saw Pucho release Berenguer, who did well to beat his defender before firing a low shot across goal into the far corner to give the hosts a 1–0 lead in the 36th minute.

Berenguer almost doubled his tally just before halftime. After charging down a clearance, he surged into the box and curled a left-footed effort towards the far post, but the attempt drifted agonisingly wide.

Half-time: SC Torrevieja 1–0 CD Olímpic

Torrevieja had edged the first half, with the red card clearly influencing proceedings. The key question remained whether the injury-hit hosts could maintain their intensity after the break.

Torry push for a second

Torrevieja began the second half brightly. Ismail should have extended the lead when he headed from close range, while Berenguer later saw a goal ruled out for offside.

With limited options available, Torrevieja were forced into changes, including a second youth-team introduction for the injured Gálvez.

The hosts continued to threaten. Around the hour mark, Berenguer came within inches of converting a low drilled cross in a chance strikingly similar to Ismail’s earlier opportunity.

Further pressure followed when Pucho forced a save from the Olímpic goalkeeper before the rebound fell to debutant Oussama, who unfortunately blasted his effort over the bar.

Berenguer remained the focal point of Torrevieja’s attack, later forcing another save with a close-range header from an Oussama delivery.

Late drama but Torry hold firm

Olímpic’s best chance of the second half came from a dangerous free-kick delivery, but the defender’s header sailed well over the crossbar.

Torrevieja continued to rely on their youthful bench as Caleb was replaced by a third academy player in the 77th minute, before Oussama—after an energetic debut—made way for Alu in the 83rd minute.

There was still time for late drama. In the closing moments, Berenguer robbed the goalkeeper in the box and the loose ball fell to Ismail, whose shot looked destined for the net until a defender cleared it off the line.

Despite the tense finish, Torrevieja saw out the victory to claim an impressive three points.

Full-time: SC Torrevieja 1–0 CD Olímpic

Given the circumstances, it was a hugely commendable result for Torrevieja. Although the scoreline remained narrow, the hosts created enough chances to win by a greater margin. With a squad stretched to its limits, the team’s resilience and contribution from younger players ensured a memorable win against the odds.

Match Report by Chris Peach