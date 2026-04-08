



MADRID – Generali will become an official partner of the Real Federación Española de Tenis (RFET) under a new agreement covering the 2026–2028 cycle, marking a new step in its commitment to sport.

As part of the deal, Generali will give its name to the men’s national team, which will compete under the official title Selección Española GENERALI de Tenis, while the partnership also extends to the women’s team and includes a strong brand presence within the national competition structure.

Spain is one of the historic powerhouses of world tennis, with six Davis Cup titles and five Billie Jean King Cup victories, and the sport continues to enjoy widespread participation across the country, with more than 100,000 registered federation licences, around two million recreational players, over 6,000 clubs and 15,000 courts nationwide.

Generali will also become the naming partner of La Pirámide by Generali, the RFET’s competition structure, considered the largest tennis tournament system in the world. It brings together more than 2,300 official competitions and 220 international events, involving around 85,000 players across all levels, from junior categories to professionals within Spain.

The insurer will also have a visible presence in institutional events, regional initiatives and grassroots activations, with a particular focus on youth development, emerging talent, wheelchair tennis, beach tennis, and training and officiating programmes.

Carlos Escudero Segura, CEO of Generali in Spain, said: “For Generali, this agreement with the Real Federación Española de Tenis is far more than a sponsorship. It is an opportunity to support a sport that inspires, connects and moves millions of people across Spain. Tennis reflects values we deeply share, including effort, discipline, teamwork and passion, and we want to stand alongside those who make it possible, from schools and clubs through to our national teams. This is a long-term project, driven by a commitment to fostering movement, community and wellbeing. We are grateful to the RFET for their trust and look forward to this journey together.”

Miguel Díaz Román, President of the RFET, added: “For Spanish tennis, it is excellent news to welcome a new partner of Generali’s calibre. This marks a renewed boost as we enter a new stage for our sport. Thanks to Generali’s support, we can continue building the strongest tournament structure in the world, ensuring that all our players have the opportunity to reach the highest level. Their direct involvement with our Davis Cup team is also a clear sign for the future. We are confident that together we will continue to grow.”

The agreement includes the official naming rights for Selección Española GENERALI de Tenisin the men’s categories, prominent brand placement on official kits, including front-of-shirt visibility for the senior men’s team, and exposure at national and international competitions such as the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup and the Campeonatos de España.

With this partnership, Generali further strengthens its commitment to sport, health and human connection, reinforcing its presence in a space that brings together values, community and social development. The collaboration with the RFET will run until December 2028.