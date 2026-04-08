



As global conflict intensifies, many expats are unsure where to turn for help when travelling abroad.

Following recent escalation in the Middle East, alongside the ongoing war in Ukraine, uncertainty around travel safety, disruption and repatriation are increasing. In response, Staysure Expat is providing clear guidance to expats living in Spain, France and Portugal on how to access support before and during their trips.

Simon McCulloch, Chief Growth Officer from Staysure Expat explains, “We understand that this is an unsettling and uncertain time for many travellers. People should follow official advice from their government and speak to their airline or tour operator if their travel is disrupted.

We recommend expats primarily follow the travel advice issued by their country of nationality, while also checking guidance from their country of residence, as well as updates from airlines and tour operators.

As the situation is fast-moving, using multiple official sources helps travellers make informed decisions.

If repatriation is necessary, we always advise customers to contact both their insurer and embassy as early as possible. Your country of nationality is responsible for consular support, including assistance in a crisis. Travel insurers play a key role in medical repatriation, while embassies and consulates provide on-the-ground support.”

Travel Insurance and Alternative Support

“One thing many travellers don’t realise is that standard travel insurance doesn’t cover acts of war. Now this situation is a known event, purchasing travel insurance at this point, even with a travel disruption extension, would not cover disruption caused by this conflict. Only policies purchased prior to this being recognised as a known event will cover this conflict, if they have a travel disruption extension in place.

However, that doesn’t mean customers are left without support. Cover for medical emergencies and repatriation remains in place, and some policies with additional extensions may provide enhanced protection.

If travel is disrupted, airlines and tour operators are usually responsible for refunds or alternative arrangements. Where bookings are made separately, travellers should contact providers directly. Travel insurance may become relevant if costs cannot be recovered elsewhere, but standard policies typically exclude war-related disruption.”

Travel Planning

“If you’re planning a trip, carefully study all the latest advice and if possible, choose a stable area without travel warnings in place. If you have already made bookings to the areas currently affected by this conflict, contact your airline, tour operator and accommodation provider, as well as your travel insurance company, to receive recommendations and to understand your rights if you do choose to travel.”

Staysure Expat’s customer support team is available to advise on travel plans and policies. Visit www.staysure.com/expat for the latest advice and information.

Staysure Expat Useful Resources for Travel

UK Nationals – Go to the FDCO website and search for the country or territory you’re travelling to for the latest advice and warnings https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice

Irish Nationals – Consult the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) website for official, up-to-date travel advice, including security ratings and destination-specific guidance https://www.ireland.ie/en/dfa/overseas-travel/advice/

US Nationals – Use the U.S. Department of State’s Travel.State.gov website for official, country-specific travel advisories, alerts, and safety information. https://travel.state.gov/en/international-travel.html

Expats are advised to supplement information and advice from your country of origin, with advice from your country of residence.

If you’re living in Spain, consult the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation and view their travel recommendations here – https://www.exteriores.gob.es/es/ServiciosAlCiudadano/Paginas/Recomendaciones-de-viaje.aspx

If you’re living in Portugal, consult the Portal Diplomático (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) website https://portaldascomunidades.mne.gov.pt/pt/vai-viajar/conselhos-aos-viajantes

If you’re living in France, consult the Ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères (Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs) website https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/fr/conseils-aux-voyageurs/