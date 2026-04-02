



If we hadn’t known better we would have thought the wind was an April Fool’s joke. Honestly, standing on that 1st tee in the blazing sunshine with the wind whipping around our what-nots! Well, it wasn’t a joke so the earlier groups battled against it for the first few holes.

Then, it was glorious, layers were shed quickly and better golf set in (for some… read on). We were only here a few weeks ago and the course was, again, in good condition. The greens at Saurines are not for the faint hearted at all. Undulating and tricky. What should have “sat” didn’t and “rolled off”.

Still a bit sandy but the greenkeepers are working hard to keep the course in good shape. Peter Turbefield thought it was a swimming competition and decided to take a dip on the 1st….

37 golfers, 32 members and 5 guests contributed to some good scores (and one or two just didn’t contribute much at all!). There were a couple of single and double Matchplays being played without the general competition also. The main scores today were as follows:

Gold: Richard McCann(40 pts and best score of the day)

Silver: Alan Bryce (39 pts)

Bronze: Mike Seymour (36 pts)

Singles Matchplay: Dave Rowe vs. Guy Wade Palmer (Dave Rowe win); Rita East vs. Peter Turbefield (Rita East win)

Doubles Matchplay: The McCann Clan vs. Barry Roehrig & Steve Fleet (McCann win); Phil de Lacy & Robin Eastman vs. Dave Friedman & Alan Bryce (de Lacy/Eastman win)

Ner a two was had today so the “Twos Pot” will rollover until next week. Nearest the Pins were Bill Hogg (2nd), Sten Rønsen (6th), Peter Turbefield (10th) and Alan Bryce (14th). Bill Crighton won the football card with Celtic and the “McBride Bottle” was received by Sandra “OD” Dibble who doesn’t do middle ground, just wins or loses…. (she’ll enjoy it with her steak tonight with a score which would made her legally eligible!). Two best guests this week were Bill Hogg (37 pts) and Andrew Drinkwell (32 pts).

Well done to everyone today.

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Winners pictured (L to R) Alan Bryce (Silver), Mick Pryke (Captain), Richard McCann (Gold), Bill Hogg (Best Guest), Mike Seymour (Bronze), Andrew Drinkwell (Best Guest) and taking prime position, front and centre – Sandra “OD” Dibble (McBride Bottle).