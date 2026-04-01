



GOLFERS ARE USUALLY quite happy with the basic halfway hut. But things have come a long way since the halfway cart at St. Andrews with it’s ginger beer.

At the Carrick Course on Loch Lomond the halfway house is a retired Thames riverboat. Stocked with Scottish pies, soup and drinks, the ‘Highland Laddie’ originally ferried golfers from the hotel to the course via Loch Lomond but it’s limited top speed caused problems with the tee time schedule, so after being christened with a bottle of fine malt whisky it opened for service on the course.

At Ardfin Golf, on the Isle of Jura, guests enjoy world-class hospitality, golf, clay shooting, and a halfway house that feels like a private Highland lodge. You must stay at the resort to play the course and rooms start at £1,500 a night. A barmy band from the 1980s, KLF, once famously burned £1,000,000 in the fire here. They have regretted it since, and their children were not too pleased either.

The lighthouse on the Ailsa Course at the Trump Turnberry Resort was converted to a halfway house beside the 9th green, with a luxury hotel suite above. A hot pasty goes down well half way round, with views of the lighthouse, Ailsa Course and Ailsa Craig in the distance.

The Nairn Club’s ‘bothie’ stone cottage was originally built to store freshly caught salmon. It is ideally situated on the way to the 10th on this renowned links.

Possibly the most famous halfway hut is Sunningdale. Placed after the 10th hole on both the Old and New courses it’s a great spot to catch up with fellow golfers. There is a warm welcome, a great view and of course, the famous sausage sandwiches.

THE MENU at the Masters dinner always seems far too rich, I’m sure if I ate McIlroys choice I’d be as sick as a dog. It’s time a vegan won, if only to confront the illustrious guests with veg soup and prune yoghurt.

DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER, 34th President of the USA, was golf mad. He wrote the 1953 State of the Union Address at Augusta National in a “cabin” constructed for his use. Dwight saw the golf course as a place to build relationships and foster goodwill and understanding among the international community. What a pity Benjamin, Xi and Vlad don’t play, not that it’s done much to foster Donald’s goodwill.

“BEST DRIVERS OF 2026.” The mixture as before. TaylorMade’s Qi4D apparently offers improved aerodynamics and feel, as well as a greater choice of shaft options than the Qi35. Big deal!

Titleist GT3’s increased adjustability comes from a new weight track placed much closer to the face than on it’s predecessor the TSR3, and has minor improvements in acoustics and forgiveness. Wow!

Ping’s new G440 K has a tad more adjustability than the G430K thanks to the heavier adjustable 32gm back weight. Gosh!

The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max’s tour-inspired head shape results in slightly more forgiveness than the standard Triple Diamond model. Amazing!

Treat yourself to an Easter Egg instead, they cost about as much this year.

THE BRITISH ARMY in the 19th century needed a base, and the sleepy village of Aldershot Heath in Hampshire was selected. It soon became a large military town. In 1883 The Royal Aldershot Officers Golf Club was formed by Lt. Col. Sartorious VC. One of it’s distinguished members was Freddie Tait, who finished 3rd twice in the Open and won the Amateur in 1896 and 1898 before being killed in the Boer war.

Another famous army course, Tidworth Garrison overlooking Salisbury Plain, was constructed in 1908 by soldiers and locals as a 9 hole course. It was re-designed by H. S. Colt after the first world war, some work being carried out by P.O.W’s. Peter Alliss called it a gem of a course. Sadly, both courses have now mostly lost their link with the military.

We would have known where to get hold of our much-reduced army in an emergency if it was playing in a foursomes at Aldershot.

Until next time: Happy Golfing.