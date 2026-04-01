



The Orihuela City Council is set to launch a public consultation on its proposed Low Emission Zone (LEZ) project in the coming weeks. The consultation will allow residents, associations, and stakeholders to submit feedback for one month following publication in the Official Gazette of the Valencian Community.

The initiative is required under Spain’s Climate Change and Energy Transition Law (Law 7/2021), which obliges cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to introduce sustainable mobility measures such as LEZs to reduce pollution and improve air quality.

The document open to consultation is a preliminary technical draft prepared by a specialist firm and submitted to the council on March 23. It represents the first stage of a broader process that will later define the exact boundaries of the LEZ and the specific measures to be implemented in the urban centre.

According to the councillor for Urban Planning, the LEZ is intended as a strategic urban planning tool rather than a simple traffic restriction. Its goals include reducing emissions—particularly nitrogen oxides and particulate matter—decreasing noise pollution, and addressing heavy reliance on private vehicles, which contributes to congestion and limits sustainable transport alternatives.

The plan also aims to reorganise public space, encourage walking, cycling, and public transport use, and promote low- or zero-emission vehicles. It aligns with wider European and national sustainability policies and seeks to improve overall quality of life, accessibility, and road safety.

Before final approval, the council will gather and assess public input through the consultation process. Once completed, the project will be further developed to define key aspects such as zoning, traffic regulation, and complementary mobility measures.

This marks an important step in reshaping Orihuela’s urban mobility model, with significant environmental, social, and economic implications to be detailed in the next phases.