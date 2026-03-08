



A young robbery suspect accused of unleashing a wave of violent crime in Torre Pacheco has been arrested by Spain’s Guardia Civil after a string of terrifying attacks that left residents fearing for their safety.

Police say the suspect is believed to be behind around ten crimes, including violent robberies, assaults and break-ins, carried out over a short period in the Murcia town.

The investigation began when officers noticed a sharp rise in thefts and robberies across Torre Pacheco, sparking growing alarm among locals.

Within just three days, two particularly shocking robberies took place. In both incidents, the attacker allegedly used a large knife to threaten and assault pedestrians before stealing their belongings.

In one chilling encounter, a victim feared for their life when the attacker crept up from behind and pressed the knife against their neck.

In the second robbery, the target was a minor walking along the street. The victim’s father tried to intervene and stop the theft but was violently slashed with the knife, suffering serious injuries to his arm while attempting to fend off the blows. He required emergency medical treatment at the scene before later being taken to hospital.

Following those attacks, the suspect allegedly turned to breaking into parked cars, smashing windows and forcing locks to steal valuables from vehicles across the town centre.

Guardia Civil investigators carried out forensic inspections at the crime scenes and damaged vehicles, gathering evidence that eventually led them to identify a single suspect linked to the robberies, car break-ins and even a burglary at a local shop.

A search operation was launched and officers eventually tracked the suspect down in an abandoned commercial area of Torre Pacheco, where he was arrested.

Despite his young age, the suspect already had an outstanding court order for arrest linked to previous offences. Police say he had only been released from prison in mid-January and had since been living rough in derelict houses, farms and abandoned garages around the town.

When officers detained him, they recovered numerous stolen items, many of which have now been returned to their rightful owners.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities warn the number of crimes linked to the suspect could still rise.